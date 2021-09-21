The Biden administration may also use the moment to reiterate its particular brand of internationalism and further distance itself from its predecessor. For four years, President Donald Trump’s appearances at the dais of the U.N.'s General Assembly were almost those of an enemy combatant, contemptuous of the international elites hosted on U.S. soil. He mocked concerns over climate change and made no paeans to multilateral cooperation and global solidarity. Instead, Trump rattled his saber at China and Iran and boasted about his own record. Reaction to his diatribes was, at best, muted; on at least one occasion, the gathered dignitaries in the General Assembly laughed at him.