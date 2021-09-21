MONTREAL — After a 36-day snap election campaign — one that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said was taking place at “maybe the most important” moment since the end of World War II — Canadians on Tuesday were left with a sense of deja vu.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRight

The makeup of Parliament was near-identical to the one that existed when Trudeau rolled the dice last month and called the early vote. After an unexpectedly tight race with Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Trudeau clung to power, winning a plurality of the seats in Parliament.

But the majority that he sought did not materialize. As in 2019, when his majority government was reduced to a minority, the result meant he would have to rely on the backing of opposition parties to pass his agenda and stay in power.

Trudeau, 49, is the eighth Canadian prime minister to win at least three federal elections. But analysts said the results were not entirely a win for the Liberal Party leader.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals win Canadian election, fall short of majority

“This was an unnecessary and uncalled-for election, driven by hubris in the prime minister’s office,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. In the end, Wiseman said, “it was a Pyrrhic victory.”

What to know

  • Why was this election held now?
  • What were the results?
  • What does it mean for Trudeau and his Liberal agenda?
  • What does it mean for the Conservatives?