But the majority that he sought did not materialize. As in 2019, when his majority government was reduced to a minority, the result meant he would have to rely on the backing of opposition parties to pass his agenda and stay in power.
Trudeau, 49, is the eighth Canadian prime minister to win at least three federal elections. But analysts said the results were not entirely a win for the Liberal Party leader.
“This was an unnecessary and uncalled-for election, driven by hubris in the prime minister’s office,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. In the end, Wiseman said, “it was a Pyrrhic victory.”
What to know
- Why was this election held now?
- What were the results?
- What does it mean for Trudeau and his Liberal agenda?
- What does it mean for the Conservatives?