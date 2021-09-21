Carbon dioxide is used in hundreds of products to add bubbles and extend shelf life.
And it’s only the latest key item that Britain is struggling to obtain amid ongoing headline-grabbing shortages, in large part due to supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic – which exacerbated problems spurred by Britain’s exit from the European Union.
What to know
- Why does Britain have a carbon dioxide shortage?
- What’s the impact of Britain’s truck driver shortage?
- How can Britain run low on pints of beer?
- Why was McDonald’s low on milkshakes?
- What’s going on with KFC and Nando’s Chicken?
- How come giant pork pies are in jeopardy?