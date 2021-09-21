“These people will create a new crisis for the country; some of these people will not have a place to stay,” said Pierre Esperance, director of Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network. “We don’t know their situations. What if some of their families were killed by the gangs or by the authorities, and now, they are just being sent back? Each family has their own situation and that’s why the international law requires someone to listen to them. We already have a political crisis, a humanitarian crisis, we don’t have rule law. I don’t understand why the Biden administration is adding another problem.”