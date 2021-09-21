Authorities in Sudan thwarted a coup attempt Tuesday morning, officials in the country announced on state media.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said those who were involved had been arrested. The people who plotted the coup were not identified, and the statement said that more details would be coming soon.

Reuters reported that country’s military said on state TV that the situation was under control. The interrogations of those suspected to have been involved are underway, an official from the Council of Ministers told the Sudan News Agency.

Since Sudan’s longtime president Omar Hassan al-Bashir was toppled two years ago, the country has since been governed by a power-sharing agreement that involves the military, civilian representatives and protest groups. He was ousted after 30 years in power by large popular demonstrations.

