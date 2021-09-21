Reuters reported that country’s military said on state TV that the situation was under control. The interrogations of those suspected to have been involved are underway, an official from the Council of Ministers told the Sudan News Agency.
Since Sudan’s longtime president Omar Hassan al-Bashir was toppled two years ago, the country has since been governed by a power-sharing agreement that involves the military, civilian representatives and protest groups. He was ousted after 30 years in power by large popular demonstrations.
