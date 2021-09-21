The ministry apologized on Tuesday for what Defense Secretary Ben Wallace described as “an unacceptable breach.”
“We apologize to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again," a spokeswoman for the ministry said in response to questions from The Washington Post, confirming the investigation.
An email from the ministry open-copied more than 250 Afghans who need help to relocate by accident, reportedly showing their names, email addresses and some of their pictures to all recipients.
Many – though it remains unclear how many – did not make it out in a massive military operation marked by violence and harrowing images last month, when U.S. forces and their allies evacuated tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans. Some Afghans who remained have feared reprisal for working with Western forces during twenty years of conflict or for their human rights work.
As NATO countries end Kabul airlift, many interpreters, embassy staffers and drivers are left behind
The mass email under scrutiny came from the team running relocations from Afghanistan, which was in touch with the translators after the Taliban seized control of the country last month.
It warned the the translators against putting their families at risk if it was not safe to be on the move, promising to help them, the BBC report said. In a second email half an hour later, the defense ministry asked recipients to urgently delete the last message and recommended the interpreters change their email addresses.
The ministry did not comment on the content of the emails, and has advised the people involved on what to do about the potential risks.
But lawmakers in the United Kingdom urged the government on Tuesday to bring the Afghans to safety.
“We told the Afghans who helped our British forces that we would keep them safe, but this data breach has needlessly put lives at risk,” said John Healy, an MP from the opposition Labour Party and shadow defense secretary.
British government officials have come under pressure for the chaotic evacuations out of Afghanistan — chief among them Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary who was vacationing on a Greek island when the militants marched on Kabul. He also faced questions when British embassy workers fleeing the capital left behind documents identifying the names of Afghan staffers, who were later flown out of the country.
Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer accused the Home Office of “a criminally negligent performance" in its treatment of British allies left behind in Afghanistan.
Another Conservative member of parliament, Tobias Ellwood, who welcomed Tuesday’s probe into the email gaffe, also called for a fast-track plan to get them out in any way possible. “Each day they remain in the country the risk of the Taliban catching up with them increases,” he said.
