Now, this country of endless crises is turning to a familiar yet daunting task: Rebuilding. The Caribbean nation of 11 million became a symbol of the pitfalls of international humanitarian aid in the wake of a devastating 2010 earthquake. As Haiti wrestles with the damage from this year’s temblor, it is looking again to the international community for help — but hoping to avoid past mistakes. Complicating its future is a bitter power struggle between rival political factions as well as a worsening wave of kidnappings and violence.