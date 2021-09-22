Now, this country of endless crises is turning to a familiar yet daunting task: Rebuilding. The Caribbean nation of 11 million became a symbol of the pitfalls of international humanitarian aid in the wake of a devastating 2010 earthquake. As Haiti wrestles with the damage from this year’s temblor, it is looking again to the international community for help — but hoping to avoid past mistakes. Complicating its future is a bitter power struggle between rival political factions as well as a worsening wave of kidnappings and violence.
What questions do you have about Haiti’s summer of crises? The Washington Post’s Anthony Faiola will answer your questions on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Currently The Post’s South America and Caribbean Bureau Chief, Faiola joined the paper in 1994 and has reported for it from more than 50 countries on six continents. He was on the ground in Haiti in the aftermath of the presidential assassination as well as the earthquake.
Send your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of Faiola’s recent reporting:
Sign up for Today’s WorldView to read analysis on the most important global story of the day, along with top headlines and more.
Teddy Amenabar and Claire Parker produced this Q&A.