But so far, at least, enormous pledges have failed to have the impact their scale suggests. On Wednesday, the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) released an analysis that said the United States had so far donated just 140 million doses. The half-billion doses announced by Biden on Wednesday will not make an immediate dent: 800 million of the 1.1 billion U.S. doses are not expected to ship until next year, according to the White House.