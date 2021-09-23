Journalist Hannah Al-Othman said it was “quite astounding” that Nessa’s killing was “not dominating the news … the conversations about violence against women, and the stories about her life are sadly lacking.” Meanwhile Farah Nazeer, the chief executive of Women’s Aid said Nessa’s death was “as unacceptable and shocking as that of any other woman, and our headlines, TV coverage and outrage in our social media posts should reflect this.”