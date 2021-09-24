The Paraná River — one of the principal trade routes in South America’s Southern Cone, second on the continent only to the Amazon in length and flow — has been reduced in some stretches to a stream. Piers where boats used to berth are now silted up, separated from flowing water by several yards. To avoid being grounded, barges are running with lighter loads, causing transport costs to surge by as much as 25 percent and transit times to triple. The sector is expecting losses this year of $100 million, according to Juan Carlos Muñoz Menna, director of the Paraguayan shipping industry group CAFYM.