Anxieties over public health crises and climate change appear to be superseding, at least for now, the fears over migration that roiled European politics a half decade ago. Majorities in many Western countries are in support of coronavirus vaccine mandates, which are by and large championed more by the left than by the right. And, despite the more strident nationalism of recent years, an increasing number of Americans support international organizations like the United Nations taking the lead on tackling major global issues, rather than individual nations like their own. New polling also shows many Europeans don’t see their country as participants in a hawkish Cold War with China.