But on Friday, with the worst of the pandemic seemingly in the rear view mirror, young people from Berlin to Bangladesh were out attending events to demand their politicians take urgent action.
The protests come just weeks ahead of Cop26, a major international climate conference that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Fridays for Future movement is now a global phenomena — students protested in over 1,500 locations, though mostly in small groups and not in the numbers they achieved in 2019.
The Swedish teenager, Thunberg, who started it all back in 2018, was in Berlin on Friday where she spoke outside the Reichstag parliament building to one of the largest crowds of the day.
“Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets,” she said.
While the German election loomed over Friday’s protests in Germany, which were scheduled at more than 400 locations in the country, many slogans and banners reflected the crisis in a broader sense, demanding a stop to coal energy production and a rapid transition to renewable energies.
“The politicians aren’t doing anything,” said Marcus Schmidt, 30, referring to the current German government. “I’m here to show that we have it in our hands now, to elect a government that perhaps finally changes something,” he said.
Germany’s Green Party topped the polls earlier this summer but has since dropped to third place, behind the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Some fear that the party’s decline in the polls could mean that even if it enters a coalition government, it could lack the strong mandate it would need to implement its proposals.
Both the SPD and the CDU broadly agree that more decisive action on climate change is needed, but they disagree on how far the next government should go on that front and their proposals are less extensive than those put forward by the Green Party.
At the Berlin protest, a balloon depicting conservative front-runner Armin Laschet bounced in the air with the slogan: “Climate protection with CDU/CSU? Nothing more than hot air!”
Many protesters commented on the important of being able to attend demonstrations in person again.
Patricia Kombo, a 25-year-old media analyst from Nairobi, said that a group of about 40 people gathered in a local park and tagged the Ministry of Environment in their social media posts from the rally. They were then invited to the ministry’s office, she said, where they met with their delegates for Cop26. “It was great to actually talk to them,” she said, adding that protesting in public still offers “a lot of visibility.”
Sommer Ackerman, a 24-year-old in Helsinki, was among the 150 or so who gathered outside of Finland’s Parliament to demand urgent action, with a focus on local issues like forestry. “We are sick and tired of empty promises. It’s not good enough to set targets for 10 or 20 years out, the world will be even more on fire than it is now.”
She said that during the pandemic, activists in Finland “always tried to find a way,” and relied on social media, tweet storms, writing messages around the city with chalk.
Dylan Hamilton, a 17-year-old who was marching through the streets of Glasgow said that the young people were glad to be back taking action in-person and not about to stop anytime soon.
She said that since their last big march prior to the pandemic, the issue of climate change has shot up the political agenda. But she was unconvinced that action was matching the rhetoric. “The government’s messaging has gotten better, but emissions are still going up. We want them to go down, and will keep marching until they do.”
She said that young activists in Glasgow were also planning to make their voices heard next month during Cop26, when they will hit the streets in Scotland’s most populous city.
In September 2019, millions of young people took to the streets in what were regarded as the largest climate change protests in history.
Noack reported from Berlin.
