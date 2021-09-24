Rivers of lava are flowing over a Spanish island but one house is standing unscathed.

Dubbed a “miracle” the house’s picturesque white walls and orange roof stood out on La Palma, Spain, as much of the isle was turned into a barren, burning landscape after a volcanic eruption.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began bursting on Sunday, forcing 6,000 people to evacuate and damaging at least 200 homes in Spain’s Canary Islands, according to the BBC. On Thursday, red lava plumes were still vaulting into the sky.

Ada Monnikendam, the house’s builder, told El Mundo she was elated to see photos of the house still standing on social media.

“I know that house! My husband and I built it!” she said.

Aerial footage captured images of a single home spared from lava flows on Spain's La Palma island. (Reuters)

Monnikendam called the home’s owners, a retired Danish couple in their 80s, who used to visit a few times a year but hadn’t traveled to the island since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They wept with joy.

“Even though we can’t go now, we’re relieved that it’s still standing,” Monnikendam said the owners told her.

Much of the island was not so lucky. Dark rock and embers engulfed the area, plowing through homes and swimming pools, appearing to devour the island’s roads and greenery.

The effects of the eruptions may only get worse as the lava flow slows. On Thursday, officials said it had decreased to an approximately 12-foot-per-hour creep, raising fears it would stop moving entirely and grow thicker, leaving more of the island destroyed, the Associated Press reported. Walls of lava have grown 50 feet high in some areas, and the rock has swallowed at least 410 acres of land.

Aerial footage showed lava from Spain's La Palma volcano swallowing a swimming pool. (Reuters)

Residents lost not only their homes but their livelihoods, according to Reuters. Banana farmers rushed to pile their trucks high with as much of their crops as they could before evacuating. But not everything could be saved.

“Some farms have already been covered,” Sergio Caceres, manager of producers association Asprocan, told Reuters, adding that 15 percent of the island’s annual banana production was jeopardized.

Read more: