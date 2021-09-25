He called the detentions of the two Michaels “arbitrary” and rejected calls from some prominent Canadians, including former foreign ministers, to release Meng with the hope it would prompt China to release the Canadians, saying that doing so would endanger Canadians around the world. Trudeau leaned on allies, including the United States, to pressure China to release the men, rallying several dozen countries to sign a declaration this year against “arbitrary detention in state-to-state relations” that did not explicitly mention China.