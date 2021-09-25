By contrast, Germany’s next government could contain members that advocate a firmer stance. While the center-left Social Democrats and Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats are neck-and-neck in opinion polling, the Green Party, which is also likely to play some role in the next government, has pledged to increase political pressure on Russia if it takes office. The Greens were targeted by a vicious social media campaign this year that a senior party official told the Guardian newspaper was orchestrated by the Kremlin.