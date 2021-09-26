“It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the whole LGBT community,” Jan Miller of the “yes” campaign committee told Agence France-Presse. Supporters celebrated Sunday in Bern, the capital, with kisses and rainbow-colored cake. Drag artist Mona Gamie sang Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love.”