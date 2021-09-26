The public hangings come just a day after a founder of the Taliban said the group plans to bring back executions and amputations. Since the Taliban seized control of the country last month, world leaders and Afghans have been watching warily to see whether the groupwill return to the harsh form of Islamist justice it ran when it previously had control of the country from 1996 to 2001. The previous Taliban government held public executions in Kabul’s stadium for alleged crimes including adultery.