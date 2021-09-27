Here, the American flag — and the idea of the United States — is being interpreted in a fully Brazilian context. For much of the past two decades, the country was governed by leftist leaders. They cozied up to socialist powers in the region and presided over a period of economic growth. But as the boom years gave way to a period of stagnation that continues to this day, they came to be associated in the minds of many Brazilians with pervasive corruption and bureaucratic rot.