The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan may yet spur new waves of desperate refugees. Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner of the U.N. refugee agency, warned at the same panel that, while the numbers of Afghans fleeing the country are currently not very high, a looming economic collapse may stoke an exodus to neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan. They are arguably far less equipped to shoulder this burden than wealthier nations elsewhere. “In terms of being able to receive and host potential new Afghan refugees, [Afghanistan’s neighbors] are looking at this quite skeptically because they have felt the international community has let them down,” she said.