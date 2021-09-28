Meanwhile, the United States and China have denied that the releases of Meng, and of Spavor and Kovrig, were linked. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “We can’t determine how the Chinese or others manage their business over there … but we have an independent Justice Department that made independent decisions — law enforcement decisions. At the same time, we have made no secret about our push to have the two Michaels released. That’s certainly positive news and good news.”