Some of the allegations were brought to light in September 2020 in an investigation by the New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation, which detailed the accounts of more than 50 women in the city of Beni who accused Ebola aid workers from the WHO and other relief organizations of sexual exploitation and abuse. The other organizations included UNICEF, World Vision, the medical charity ALIMA, Oxfam and Doctors Without Borders, some of which launched their own internal inquiries.