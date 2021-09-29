Xu swanned around the world in private jets, attended conferences in Hermes belts and reportedly turned down a $100 million yacht for being too plain. But his and Evergrande’s bubble has appeared to burst amid a slowdown in property markets and a political course correction by President Xi Jinping’s government, which has started reining in lending to overleveraged developers like Xu. Now, Evergrande finds itself in the crosshairs of a wider push by Xi that has been described by some commentators as a “leftward” turn against the Gilded Age-energies that powered China’s growth in recent decades. Nationalistic commentators want to see Evergrande be allowed to fail and left a shattered, cautionary tale of the rapacious greed of a clutch of powerful elites in the country — now no longer in Beijing’s favor.