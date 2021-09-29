But before polls opened on Sunday, heaps of leaflets showed up at the party’s offices instead. The orchestrators of the ploy have now revealed themselves as activists protesting far-right politics. In the face of a looming legal battle with the AfD, which pledged to go after them, they have already crowdfunded100,000 euros.
The art collective, the Center for Political Beauty which has targeted politicians for fueling rhetoric against refugees or downplaying Holocaust remembrance, said on Tuesday it had posed as a service offering to work with the AfD ahead of the vote.
Its fake business — which the activists now describe as “the world market leader in not distributing Nazi fliers” — got orders “worth millions” for 5 million fliers. They have since collected the remaining leaflets, which they called “72 tons of AfD rubbish.”
Ahead of the election race that came at the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in power, all political factions in Germany had ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD.
The party stormed into parliament, or the Bundestag, four years ago with its hard line anti-immigrant stance. It whipped up nationalist support during the migrant surge when Merkel opened the doors to more than 1 million refugees, mainly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans in a landmark decision. Now, the party also promises to fight covid-19 rules.
A spokesperson for the AfD told Germany’s dpa news agency that the extent of losses was not yet clear. The party has mentioned at least one million fliers did not make it to any households. It remained unclear if the two sides had signed a contract or if any money exchanged hands.
An AfD spokesman confirmed it would file a criminal complaint over the flier prank. “In fact, there can be no talk of an ‘art action’,” he told The Washington Post.
Meanwhile, in under 24 hours, the activists have raised funds they say will also help recycle the fliers they collected. Fans who donate can get lighters and T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of the company that doesn’t exist — “Flyerservice Hahn” — which also purported on its website to have started as a family business.
“Unfortunately, our only customer is extremely angry,” they wrote. “Help us to defend artistic freedom.”
Their provocative stunts have drawn attention, and drama before. Four years ago, the activists built a small copy of Berlin’s Holocaust memorial outside the windows of an AfD politician who triggered outrage after suggesting Germany should stop atoning for Nazi crimes.
Sofia Diogo Mateus contributed to this report.