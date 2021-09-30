Among those expelled was the country representative of the U.N. Children’s Fund and the head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the U.N.'s emergency relief arm.
“When you see an expulsion at that level, it comes out of leftfield," UNICEF spokesman James Elder said of the decision.
The order came just two days after U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths blamed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Tigray on Ethiopia’s government and urged it to step up aid deliveries to the region.
“This is man-made, this can be remedied by the act of government,” Griffiths said in an interview with Reuters this week. In the last three months, just 10 percent of the aid supplies needed for Tigray have reached the area, he said.
"The lack of food will mean that people will start to die,” Griffiths said in a separate interview with the Associated Press Tuesday.
The conflict in Tigray, in Ethiopia’s north, began nearly a year ago when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prizer winner, launched a military offensive against local forces known as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
Since then, the war has displaced roughly two million people and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.
On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the U.S. government “condemns in the strong possible terms” Ethiopia’s “unprecedented action” to expel U.N. leadership from the country.
“We’re deeply concerned that this action continues a pattern by the Ethiopian government of obstructing the delivery of food, medicine and other lifesaving supplies to those most in need,” she said, adding that President Biden was prepared to impose financial sanctions on those “prolonging the conflict in northern Ethiopia.”
“We call on the U.N. Security Council and members of the international community to take urgent action to make clear to the government of Ethiopia that impeding humanitarian operations and depriving your own citizens of the basic means of survival is unacceptable," she said.
The move Thursday, however, signaled that Ethiopia is not backing down from international pressure, said William Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst for the International Crisis Group.
It also “intimidates actors who are on the ground, and will make them less likely to publicize or adopt positions that they know are going to upset the authorities,” he said.
In a statement, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he was “shocked” by Ethiopia’s decision.
“In Ethiopia, the UN is delivering life-saving aid — including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies — to people in desperate need," he said. "I have full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work.”
Five of the staff who were ordered removed work for OCHA. But one U.N. employee was there reporting for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which is now investigating human rights violations and alleged abuses committed by all parties in Tigray.
“The U.N. was doing incredibly important work and that work must continue,” said David Del Conte, a campaigner for Refugees International who is leading the organization’s work on the Tigray famine.
The expulsions Thursday are “an extension of a government policy to blockade Tigray from humanitarian assistance, or from the world,” Del Conte said.
Chason reported from Juba, Sudan.
