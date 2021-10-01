“We’ve been clear from even before President Biden took office that migrants should not irregularly try to enter the United States, and those attempting to enter will be subject to border restrictions,” the official said in a statement to The Washington Post, commenting on the condition of anonymity under protocols set by the White House. “Currently, the administration continues to enforce Title 42 and expel people with this authority when possible, and those who cannot be expelled are placed into immigration proceedings. There are a number of operational capacity constraints in place that determine whether an individual is able to be expelled or not.”