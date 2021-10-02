Political analyst Antonio La Viña warned that a Marcos-Duterte win could signal a new “dark age,” with continued human rights abuses and elite political dynasties further consolidating power. “It will last not just for six years or 12 years, but more — because there are so many Marcoses and Dutertes in the wings,” said La Viña. “Because many of the Philippines’ cities and towns are ruled by families, it will just be [like] Game of Thrones.”