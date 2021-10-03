He faced accusations from opposition lawmakers that he embarrassed his country after a tumultuous visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly last month, during which he broke U.N. rules that asked for all those who entered the General Assembly Hall to be fully vaccinated under an “honor system.” He was pictured eating pizza on the sidewalk — in a move observers speculated was to avoid indoor restaurants, where New York’s vaccine mandate applies — and was forced to leave his health minister behind in the United States after he tested positive for the virus and went into isolation.