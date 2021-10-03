The investigation exposes the offshore system that government leaders, billionaires and criminals often use to hide their assets. For an explanation of how offshore systems work and why people choose to hold their money in these companies, read our overview.
Here’s what we know from our collective reporting: The files in the Pandora Papers detail more than 29,000 offshore accounts. Among them are more than 130 people listed as billionaires by Forbes magazine.
What questions do you have about the Pandora Papers? Debbie Cenziper and Greg Miller will answer your questions on Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Cenziper is an investigative reporter for The Post and won a Pulitzer in 2007 for her investigation of housing corruption in Miami. Miller covers national security for The Post and was among The Post reporters awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.