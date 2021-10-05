In August, the detection of one coronavirus case sent New Zealand into a lockdown that has endured for weeks in Auckland, its largest city. The country had gone six months without a locally transmitted case but in recent weeks has been dealing with an outbreak fueled by the highly contagious delta variant — though with borders closed and restrictions in place, the rate of infections pales in comparison with the surge in cases in countries such as the United States, where lockdowns have not been put in place since the winter.