“Our investigations have established that all parties to the conflicts, including third States, foreign fighters and mercenaries, have violated international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of proportionality and distinction, and some have also committed war crimes,” said Mohamed Auajjar, chair of the fact-finding mission, in a statement.
The U.N. investigators focused on the actions of parties to the armed conflict across Libya since 2016. The group reviewed hundreds of documents, interviewed over 150 people and conducted investigations in Libya, Tunisia and Italy.
The report found that the violence, including attacks on hospitals and schools, has dramatically impacted economic, social and cultural rights in Libya. It also documented the recruitment and participation of children in hostilities, as well as the enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings of prominent women.
Airstrikes have killed dozens of families, the report noted. Civilians were maimed and killed by anti-personnel mines left by mercenaries in residential areas. Health-related facilities have also been destroyed, restricting access to health care.
Recalling the year of hostilities in Tripoli in 2019, Auajjar said civilians paid a “heavy price” — with vulnerabilities and attacks heightened during the year of heavy conflict.
While the conflicts ebbed somewhat, this September saw some of Tripoli’s heaviest armed clashes since the rival eastern and western factions — aiming to control territory and state institutions — paused fighting a year ago, Reuters reported.
The U.N. mission also looked into abuses against internally displaced people, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in detention centers, at sea and at the hands of traffickers. Both state and nonstate actors, “with a high level of organization and with the encouragement of the state” committed violations on a “widespread scale,” said Chaloka Beyani, a member of the fact-finding mission. Those violations are “suggestive of crimes against humanity.”
“Chronic insecurity” in Libya has caused internal displacement for hundreds of thousands, the report noted.
In Libyan prisons, the Mission said detainees were tortured on a daily basis and deprived of family visits. Both militias and the state used arbitrary detention in secret prisons and unbearable detention conditions against “anyone perceived to be a threat to their interests or views,” said fact-finding mission member Tracy Robinsons, in a statement. The violence is committed “on such a scale and with such a level of organization” that it may also amount to crimes against humanity,” she said.
The country is set to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in December, with hopes of uniting a divided nation and ending turmoil and violence.
