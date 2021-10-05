In Libyan prisons, the Mission said detainees were tortured on a daily basis and deprived of family visits. Both militias and the state used arbitrary detention in secret prisons and unbearable detention conditions against “anyone perceived to be a threat to their interests or views,” said fact-finding mission member Tracy Robinsons, in a statement. The violence is committed “on such a scale and with such a level of organization” that it may also amount to crimes against humanity,” she said.