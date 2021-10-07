Every year, speculation is rife over which of the hundreds of nominees will receive the award. (Last year, it went to the United Nations’ World Food Program.) The choice is often controversial, especially when it’s a sitting world leader, as happened in 2019 with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who went on to become embroiled in a civil war. The 2021 prize is to be announced Friday in Oslo. Here are a few people and entities seen as contenders.