The lack of government data has led researchers, activists and universities to try and fill the void, conducting their own studies on how many spills are taking place. According to a report from the Venezuelan Observatory of Political Ecology (OEP), a non-governmental environmental organization, at least 53 have been detected this year from Jan. 1 to Sept. 16 across Zulia, Falcón and Anzoátegui — the three states harboring the country’s main refineries.