The debt debate reveals a strange paradox at the heart of the U.S. system. On one hand, the United States has created the strongest economy in the world. The entire reason that foreign investors buy U.S. Treasury bonds is that they are viewed as reliable. These bonds give countries with large numbers of U.S. dollars accumulated through exports a safe place to park their money. But on the other hand, the economic safety and stability that U.S. bonds represent is subject to political risk.