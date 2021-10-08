The blast hit a mosque in the Khanabad district where members of the Shiite religious minority worship, a Taliban spokesman said.
“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots … a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Zabihullah Mujahid said. He added that the militants had deployed “a special unit” to the site.
The windows were blown out and blood splattered onto the floor of the mosque. Footage shared on social media by Afghan news agency Ariana also showed people running out into the street, some of them wailing.
The Taliban’s leadership has grappled with a string of attacks in Afghanistan since it seized control of the country on the heels of the U.S. military withdrawal, including a bombing at Kabul airport that killed scores of civilians and 13 U.S. troops in August. An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for that explosion.
Haq Nawaz Khan contributed to this report.