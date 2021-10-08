U.S. officials, meanwhile, have been frustrated by López Obrador’s attacks on the DEA and his unconventional approach to narcotics trafficking. The Mexican leader has declared that using force against cartels “doesn’t resolve anything”; he has emphasized social programs to prevent young people from joining organized crime groups. The army’s arrests of drug suspects plummeted from 9,052 in 2019 to 6,673 last year, with 3,224 detentions in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, U.S. border seizures of fentanyl have doubled in the past year.