On Tuesday, President Biden told reporters outside the White House that he had spoken with Xi about Taiwan and agreed to “abide by the Taiwan agreement.” Since the establishment of diplomatic ties with China in 1979, the United States has “acknowledged” — but not recognized — China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, while maintaining unofficial relations and military support with Taipei under the Taiwan Relations Act. The position has been built on the expectation that Taiwan’s future will not be decided by force.