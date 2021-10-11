Lawmakers have vowed to fight the veto. Bolsonaro has instead called on students themselves to collect pads and tampons to distribute at schools for free.
Global efforts to reduce sanitary products’ onerous pricing and the stigma around menstruation have been slowly gaining ground since 2004, when Kenya became the first country to abolish its tax on those products.
In Europe, activists have targeted the “tampon tax,” which taxes tampons and other feminine hygiene products as luxury items, and pushed free distribution in schools and universities, with increasing success.
But in countries like Brazil, where millions of girls lack access to bathrooms and other hygiene facilities at schools, the stakes can be even starker, Rozana Barroso, president of the Brazilian Union of Secondary Students, told the Guardian.
“Have you ever imagined using paper, newspaper or breadcrumbs to contain menstruation?” she said. “This is a harsh reality, especially among young people. In the midst of the pandemic and worsening social inequality this situation has got even worse.”
“The veto is absurd and inhumane,” Barroso said. “Many students are prevented from studying because they stop attending school due to not having a sanitary pad.”
The bill, which was expected to benefit about 5.6 million people, mandated that free sanitary products be provided to homeless people, prisoners and teenagers at public schools. It was part of a package of laws promoting menstrual health.
Bolsonaro vetoed the bill Thursday, saying it unfairly privileged one group above another. He also questioned where the funding would come from, though lawmakers said that had been laid out.
“Bolsonaro says this project is ‘against the public interest’ — I say that what is against the public interest is that girls lose around six weeks of school a year because they are menstruating,” Tabata Amaral, a member of the Brazilian Socialist Party and one of the bill’s co-authors, told the Guardian.
About 713,000 girls in Brazil do not have access to a bathroom, according to a report released in May by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Overall, about 4 million girls lack access to hygiene products such as soap and sanitary pads at school; of those, about 200,000 study in schools that do not have adequate hygiene facilities.
“Menstruation is a natural condition in the cycle of growth and development and care with menstrual management must be part of the actions of the public authorities and health policies,” UNICEF and UNFPA said in a joint statement last week.
Scotland last year became the first nation to provide free pads and tampons in public spaces such as community centers, pharmacies and youth clubs. It has been offering free sanitary products at schools and universities since 2018.
This year New Zealand allocated about $18 million over three years toward providing schools with free pads and tampons, though principals need to opt in to the program.
