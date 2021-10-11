The lawsuit, which described the impact of the alleged abuse on Giuffre as “severe and lasting," prompted British officials to review the allegations. Giuffre claims the abuse by the prince first took place in London, at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion.
In an email to The Washington Post on Monday, London’s Metropolitan police service said it was “taking no further action” but that it would continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein."
The lawsuit in New York remains ongoing, and the prince has until Oct. 29 to respond to the claims, per the Associated Press.
Andrew has denied the allegations and said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre or having sexual encounters with her. A photo of the prince with his hand around Giuffre, apparently taken in London when she was 17, first surfaced in 2011 and posed huge questions for Buckingham Palace.
On Monday, British police also confirmed that it had “reviewed information" separately passed to them by a local broadcaster and that no further action would be taken against the prince.
In June 2021, Channel 4 News reported that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused, trafficked and groomed multiple women and girls in Britain over a period of 10 years — including to London where Giuffre alleged Andrew abused her.
Following the report, British police said it would review the claims or rape and sexual assault, which Channel 4 said came from “a combination of publicly available documentation (including court papers), witness accounts, and interviews.” In its report, the broadcaster also explored claims that the royal’s ties to the sex abuse scandal may have influenced Britain’s handling of the case.
Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick has insisted in the past that “no one is above the law” when discussing the allegations regarding the royal family.
The lawsuit in New York also alleges that Andrew abused Giuffre on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan.
Maxwell remains in jail in the United States and is awaiting trial next month on sex trafficking charges.
The lawsuit cites the state’s Child Victims Act, legislation passed several years ago that extended the statute of limitations for adults who were allegedly abused as children to sue.
The decision by British police to drop its investigation comes at a period of intense scrutiny of Britain’s police force and its treatment of crimes against women. Earlier this year 33-year-old Sarah Everard was kidnapped raped and murdered by a serving police officer — sparking widespread calls for police reform.
Andrew, who is the second son of reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, announced in 2019 that he would be quitting his public duties “for the foreseeable future."
The announcement came following an interview the prince gave to the BBC in which he attempted to defend his friendship with Epstein. The interview was widely criticized by viewers on both sides of the Atlantic, with one royal watcher calling it “nuclear explosion level bad.”
