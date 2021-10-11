What questions do you have about the Taliban regime in Afghanistan? The Washington Post’s Susannah George, working from Kabul, has been covering the Taliban takeover, a story that has posed major reporting challenges. George will answer your questions on Tuesday at noon Eastern time.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for Today’s WorldView to read analysis on the most important global story of the day, along with top headlines and more.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.