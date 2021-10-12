“The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so,” Rooney said in a statement, according to the Guardian newspaper. “... Many states other than Israel are guilty of grievous human rights abuses. ... In this particular case, I am responding to the call from Palestinian civil society.”