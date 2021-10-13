Officials say culls are necessary for the welfare of kangaroo populations and the protection of people and biodiversity as farming brings new water sources to Australia’s arid interior, causing the kangaroo population to surge during rainy seasons and collapse in droughts. Animal rights activists in Australia and the United States have described Australia’s kangaroo cull as “ten times larger and far bloodier than the notorious seal slaughter in Canada” and have campaigned to ban the kangaroo trade in the United States.