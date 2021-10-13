The opening of U.S. consular doors in Jerusalem can only be with Israel’s approval, said Ron Hassner who teaches international conflict and religion at University of California, Berkeley. “No traffic light goes up, no street is paved, and no mail is collected in East Jerusalem unless Israel does so,” he told The Post. “It’s unthinkable for a foreign entity to set up diplomatic offices without the permission of the ruling authority. The Israelis are the only such authority.”