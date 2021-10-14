The clash, to which the Red Cross and army responded, marked the worst violence in Beirut since 2008. Schools were evacuated, and the local media reported that residents on high floors of buildings fled to avoid gunshots targeting target snipers believed to be stationed on rooftops. All those who died so far were Shiite, Reuters reported.
In a joint statement, Hezbollah — the country’s strongest political party and militant group backed by Iran and designated by the United States as a terrorist group — and allied group Amal said, “This aggression by organized, armed groups aims to drag the country to purposeful disorder,” adding an urge for the army to quickly intervene.
The escalation could test what remains of stability in a country teetering on the brink, under the compounding strains of violence, shortages, economic meltdown, distrust of institutions and the coronavirus pandemic.
