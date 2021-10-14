The hefty animals need their thick fat layer to stay alive amid freezing temperatures, with both the male and females having large tusks for fighting, defense against predators such as polar bears and to haul themselves into the water. The animals can live to be around 40 years old and are easily spooked, being highly susceptible to noise and disturbances, which can trigger stampedes. The use of distant satellites to monitor swaths of hard-to-reach land is aimed also at not disturbing the animals.