ISLAMABAD — A large blast has hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar with several people dead and injured.

The explosion hit Emam Bargha Ptima mosque as people were gathering for Friday prayers.

The full extent of casualties was not immediately clear. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that several people were injured and killed, while a health official told Reuters that at least 17 were killed, and 31 wounded.

The Taliban said it had sent special forces members to the site to investigate.

Footage from inside the mosque showed several bloodies bodies on the ground, some covered in sheets, while onlookers wailed.

The attack comes a week after an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, killing nearly 50 Shiite Muslim worshipers and wounding dozens more.

The extremist Islamic State group views followers of the Shiite sect of Islam as heretics and often targets their places of worship.

Cheung reported from London.