The Taliban said it had sent special forces members to the site to investigate.
Footage from inside the mosque showed several bloodies bodies on the ground, some covered in sheets, while onlookers wailed.
The attack comes a week after an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, killing nearly 50 Shiite Muslim worshipers and wounding dozens more.
The extremist Islamic State group views followers of the Shiite sect of Islam as heretics and often targets their places of worship.
Cheung reported from London.