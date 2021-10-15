Shops remained closed in the neighborhoods where gunmen opened fire at a protest organized by Hezbollah the day before, setting off a showdown with what it says was the rival Lebanese Forces on an old front line that dates back to the country’s devastating civil war decades ago.
In a country deep in its worst ever economic crisis, the clash — at a protest over an investigation into last year’s massive port explosion — was the fiercest in the capital in more than a decade. The firefight renewed fears of a return to factional violence and for many, dark memories of the past.
But families of the victims of the blast that tore through the Lebanese capital in August 2020 cautioned against letting the latest unrest derail the investigation once again.
“We warn anyone not to exploit the day’s painful events to obstruct the investigation,” they said in a statement after the fighting. “Our cause is one of pain and justice, not a political cause in which the powers and feuding tensions confront each other.”
In August 2020, a massive blast set off by a warehouse filled with volatile chemicals at the port killed more than 200 people and devastated the city. The investigation into who was responsible, however, has run into opposition from the country’s power brokers.
Shiite Hezbollah, which led the rally to call for removing the judge investigating the blast, accused snipers from the Christian Lebanese Forces of staging an attack. The other side denied the accusation and blamed the firefight on a Hezbollah provocation.
The death toll rose to seven on Friday after a man died from his wounds, according to the national news agency. The government, which took office last month, has called for a day of mourning, with banks, schools and public offices closing across Lebanon.
Hezbollah and its ally, the Shiite Amal Movement, shared invitations for funerals that will take place on Friday for six of the victims. Two of the dead appeared to be Hezbollah members, based on a list which the Iran-backed movement’s media office sent to The Washington Post.
Thursday’s confrontation had escalated along a main road that runs between neighborhoods where the opposing groups hold sway. It quickly inflamed tensions in a political landscape marked by a fragile sectarian power-sharing system and a culture of corruption.
This has also plagued the investigation into the port disaster, with attempts to charge senior officials facing pushback from many across the political spectrum. More than a year since the explosion, victims are still waiting for answers from the probe into why tons of ammonium nitrate were stored haphazardly in a warehouse for years before blowing up in a crowded city.
Sarah Dadouch in Beirut contributed to this report.
