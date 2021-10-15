“Going forward, Mayer Brown will not be representing its long-time client in this matter. We have no further comment,” the firm said in a statement.
Mayer Brown, a Chicago-founded global law firm that has done work on police accountability and other civil rights issues in the United States, was contracted by the university for work toward the statue’s removal, placing the firm at the center of a heated geopolitical dispute over the future of Hong Kong.
Last week, more than two dozen nonprofit groups had urged Mayer Brown to stop representing the university.
“We therefore expect Mayer Brown law firm to safeguard their reputation and their integrity in defending the right of freedom of expression by rescinding their agreement with the University of Hong Kong,” the groups said in an open letter.
The law firm had also faced pressure from U.S. lawmakers.
“It is even worse American law firms are doing the bidding of the Communist Party to erase the memory of the brave, young Chinese students who gave their lives for freedom in Tiananmen Square,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told the Substack newsletter Common Sense.
Ellen Nakashima and Shibani Mahtani contributed to this report.